New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Brink’s worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Brink’s by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.67.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

