New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 58.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 65.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $12,456,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,314,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,023.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $195,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,475 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 465,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,701. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

