New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $217,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 23.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Under Armour by 19.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,126. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

