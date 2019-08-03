Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. 539,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 427.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 34,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,608,643.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $5,342,026.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,415 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,687 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

