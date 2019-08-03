NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.95.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $11.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,294,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,479. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NetApp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

