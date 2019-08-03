Neovasc (NVCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVCN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.41. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Several research firms have commented on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

