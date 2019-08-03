Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,626. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

