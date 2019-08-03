Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NEOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.29. 184,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.14 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 10,499 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $738,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 15,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,967 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,728,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Neogen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Neogen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

