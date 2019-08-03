Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 184,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,123,462.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $738,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,967. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.