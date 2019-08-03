Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.19, approximately 2,669,581 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,661,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $118,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,723,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,708.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

