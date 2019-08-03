Nebula AI (NBAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $842.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $842.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.05516439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,841,689,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.