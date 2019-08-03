Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and $141,960.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00007598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00017714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,411,591 coins and its circulating supply is 14,731,337 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

