NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of NCR worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $11,727,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,370 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. 1,111,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

