NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 87,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $112.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

