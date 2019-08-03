Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 539,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $15.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO M Carl Johnson III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 851.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 533.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

