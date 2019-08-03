National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $53.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $1,987,423.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after buying an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,092,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after purchasing an additional 581,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 579,632 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.