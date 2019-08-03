National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $53.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $1,987,423.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:NNN opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
