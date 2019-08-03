National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Rating Reiterated by Griffin Securities

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.13 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

