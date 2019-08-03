National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an underperform rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.05.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

