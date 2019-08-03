National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 14.99%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.