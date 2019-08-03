National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Express Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NXPGF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

