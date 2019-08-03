National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 189,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $562.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 159,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

