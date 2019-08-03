National Bank Financial Comments on Air Canada’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.63.

TSE AC opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$22.57 and a 12 month high of C$47.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.58, for a total value of C$445,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,955.83. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total value of C$70,009.53. Insiders sold a total of 12,255 shares of company stock worth $528,060 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

