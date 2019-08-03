Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. 799,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,194.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

