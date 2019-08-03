Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NBRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Gabelli raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 799,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 3,194.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.