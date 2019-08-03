Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at Barclays

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cowen lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.
Shares of MYGN traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.20. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
