Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at Barclays

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cowen lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of MYGN traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.20. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

