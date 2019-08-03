MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

MYRG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 80,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $599.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 698.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 386.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

