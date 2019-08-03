Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MYOV. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 255,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,049. The company has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Andrew Lo bought 2,424,242 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765,599 shares in the company, valued at $336,316,191.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 8,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,437,242 shares of company stock valued at $20,117,597. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $12,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $20,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

