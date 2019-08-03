Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $34.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mylan in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Mylan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.