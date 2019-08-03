Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $34.50 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mylan in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.21.
Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.59.
In other Mylan news, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Mylan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
