Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of down low to mid single digits (cons -1.4%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.59 million.Myers Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.17. 93,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $631.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.65. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.