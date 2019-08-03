Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,101,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,668. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

