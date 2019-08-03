Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,738,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,507 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,187,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,306,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,669,000 after buying an additional 520,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 763,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,280. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

