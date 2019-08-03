Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 36.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Monday, June 10th.

American States Water stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.50. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.02 million. American States Water had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

In other American States Water news, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $26,388.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $30,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,180.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,759 shares of company stock worth $1,609,050. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

