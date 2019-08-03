Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 788,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. Aqua America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.