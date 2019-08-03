Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.20. 639,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,740. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

