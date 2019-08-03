MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.01. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 206. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.02. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.