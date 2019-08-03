MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.MRC Global also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,241. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,289.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

