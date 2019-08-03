Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray acquired 52,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $495,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 856,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,088. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

