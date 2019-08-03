Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Mplx stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 2,304,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,595. Mplx has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Mplx by 90.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

