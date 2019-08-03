Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.16.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.08. 1,732,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $7,700,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 45,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

