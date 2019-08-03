Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $163,094.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00258104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.01422062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00024903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 749,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.