Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRG.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.41. 94,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

