Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,524 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,378,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after acquiring an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

NYSE MS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 16,089,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

