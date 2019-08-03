Morgan Stanley Increases Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $65.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 3,324,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,948. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.