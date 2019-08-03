Morgan Stanley Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.
Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.97. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
