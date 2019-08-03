Morgan Stanley Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.97. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

