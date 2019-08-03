Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,585,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 161.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 127,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $676,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,996 shares in the company, valued at $39,909,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $392,971.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 421,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,124,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,358 shares of company stock worth $22,093,090 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $146.61. 273,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

