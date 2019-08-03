Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNR. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 894,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $22,034 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

