Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.98. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $3,334,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 363,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

