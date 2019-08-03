MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00017780 BTC on exchanges including Bitbank, QBTC, Upbit and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a market cap of $126.29 million and $1.15 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,858.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.02073643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.03116473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00882922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00801613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00602446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00167207 BTC.

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitbank, Bittrex, QBTC, Livecoin, Upbit and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

