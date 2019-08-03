Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 1,980,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,588. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,011 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.