Moin (MOIN) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $176,907.00 and $327.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,519,877 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

